Saskatoon police investigate shooting, forcible confinement cases

Saskatoon police's guns and gangs unit is investigating two recent incidents that sent people to hospital.

Police said a man reported that he was walking in the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive N. early Saturday morning when a group of men approached him, asked him for a cigarette then assaulted him. When the man tried to run away, he was shot, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Monday, police were called to Royal University Hospital, where a woman was being treated for serious injuries.

She told them she had been held in a home and was assaulted.

The woman had been found by a passerby on the 700 block of Avenue I S. and taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.