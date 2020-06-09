Saskatoon police investigate shooting, forcible confinement cases
No arrests made in either case
Saskatoon police's guns and gangs unit is investigating two recent incidents that sent people to hospital.
Police said a man reported that he was walking in the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive N. early Saturday morning when a group of men approached him, asked him for a cigarette then assaulted him. When the man tried to run away, he was shot, police said.
The victim was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
On Monday, police were called to Royal University Hospital, where a woman was being treated for serious injuries.
She told them she had been held in a home and was assaulted.
The woman had been found by a passerby on the 700 block of Avenue I S. and taken to hospital.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.