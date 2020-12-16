Police in Moose Jaw snuff out man's alleged illegal smoke selling operation

Police in Moose Jaw say they've arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of tobacco and marijuana in the region.

Police say officers executing a search warrant at a home in the RM of Moose Jaw on Dec. 8 found 34,000 illegal cigarettes, 900 grams of marijuana and $6,000 cash. The estimated street value of the contraband is $17,000.

Police said they also found four guns in the home.

Police issue warning

A Moose Jaw area man was arrested and faces "several" charges. He has since been released from custody and is due back in court on Feb. 8, 2021.

Police said crimes like this can put these substances into the hands of young people, rob governments of tax dollars and support organized crime.

Police in Moose Jaw said their investigation continues.