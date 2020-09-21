Saskatoon police identify human remains in Avenue G S. house as those of Eagleson Thomas

Saskatoon police say that human remains discovered Sept. 15 in a boarded bungalow at 427 Avenue G S. are those of 23-year-old Eagleson Thomas.

Thomas was last seen in Saskatoon on Aug. 14. He was reported missing on Sept. 10, police said in a news release.

Thomas's family taped missing person posters on poles through the neighbourhoods around St. Paul's Hospital and south toward the river, as these were areas he was known to hang out.

Days after reporting Thomas missing, his family got a tip to check out the shuttered houses on Avenue G S.

"We were all frightened," a family member told CBC.

"My boy went and stood outside and was walking by those houses and both those houses, you could smell death in them, even by the street."

A missing person poster for Thomas Eagleson in the alley leading to the house where police located human remains. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Police who arrived had to tear off plywood sheeting that had been nailed over the house's windows. Charring from earlier fires was still visible around the frames.

Both the major crimes and the guns and gangs units are investigating. Police are asking anyone who knows who Thomas was with or he where he went before his death to come forward.