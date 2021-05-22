Regina police vehicle damaged in rush-hour collision

The front end of a Regina police vehicle was mangled and three other vehicles were damaged following a collision on Friday afternoon.

Police say at roughly 4 p.m. a marked cruiser was travelling southbound on Broad Street through Dewdney Avenue when it collided with another vehicle.

The collision caused what police said was a "chain reaction" resulting in two other vehicles becoming involved.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but traffic in the area was restricted for several hours as the service's Traffic Safety Division investigated.

Traffic was restricted for several hours in the area as police investigated. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Police noted no charges have been laid, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers if they want to report the information anonymously.