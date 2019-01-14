Saskatoon police chase man through Shaw Centre during pursuit

Saskatoon police have arrested a 27-year-old man after chasing him through a local leisure centre on Tuesday.

The story started at about 6:40 p.m. CST when police were called about a suspicious truck near Rusholme Road.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle in the Kensington neighbourhood but the driver sped off.

Police said the man abandoned the truck and ran into the Shaw Centre, then ran over the pedestrian overpass into the Pacific Heights neighbourhood, where he was arrested.

The man is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, carrying concealed weapons and dangerous operation of a vehicle, among other offences.

The accused is expected to make his first appearance in provincial court Wednesday.