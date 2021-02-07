Downtown Saskatoon police chase ends in arrest

One man was arrested Saturday evening after a car chase that involved the Saskatoon Police Service and SWAT teams.

Police say the chase started at 10:06 p.m. after they heard of a person driving a Honda Accord in the wrong lanes on College Drive.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver didn't stop and continued on to the downtown area.

Police used a tire deflation device to flatten three of the vehicle's four tires, but that still did not stop the driver, who they say "continued to drive in a reckless manner" onto 8th Street.

At that point, SWAT team members arrived and were able to stop the car after making vehicle contact with it, police said.

After a brief pursuit on foot, the driver was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of evade police, dangerous driving, impaired driving by drug, refusal and breach of statutory release.

