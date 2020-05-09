Police in Saskatoon arrest woman who escaped from Edmonton healing lodge in 2018

The Correctional Service of Canada says an inmate who escaped from an Edmonton facility just over two years ago was arrested by police in Saskatoon on Saturday morning.

The woman had been at large from the Buffalo Sage Wellness House since April 22, 2018.

She was serving a two-year sentence for charges related to breaking and entering, according to a news release issued when she escaped.

Buffalo Sage Wellness House is a 28-bed community residential facility that houses conditionally released and federally sentenced female Indigenous offenders, according to the website of Native Counselling Services of Alberta, which manages the facility.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta and Correctional Services Canada are investigating the circumstances around the woman's escape from the facility.