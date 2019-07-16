U of S prof. says Sask in perfect place to be leader in plant-based protein production

The popularity of plant-based meat could turn the product into a multi-billion dollar industry and one University of Saskatchewan professor says the province is well-positioned to take the lead.

Michael Nickerson is a professor at the U of S and is the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture's strategic research program chair in protein quality and utilization.

He's leading a team of researchers who have been awarded $1.65 million to train the next generation of scientists who will be working on how to satisfy a growing demand for plant-based protein.

"Saskatchewan is in a perfect spot to capitalize on the sprouts-growing industry," Nickerson said.

Maple Leaf Foods of Canada has purchased the American brand LightLife, which is focused on plant-based protein. Its burger will compete with the Beyond Meat burger. University of Saskatchewan researcher Michael Nickerson said Saskatchewan is in a good position to become a leader in the growing industry. (John Badcock/CBC)

He said the province is rich in the necessary crops, like lentils or chickpeas, required to produce plant-based protein, noting an investment from industry in processing plants across the prairie provinces is already underway.

Alongside looking at how to improve crop quality in the field and supply-chain management, Nickerson said they'll also be using the funding to examine new technologies that separate the protein from plant fibres and starches.

"So, instead of a product having soy protein isolate or milk proteins, you can have pea-protein isolates," he said. "These are the main ingredients that the food industry uses to make their products and make them tasty."

The $1.65 million in funding is part of a larger $29.6 million investment being made by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) Collaborative Research and Training Experience (CREATE) program.

Kirsty Duncan, minister of science and sport, said funding provided through programs like CREATE provides scientists the hands-on experience they need to launch their career. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

The project the University of Saskatchewan is taking part in also includes scientists from the University of Manitoba and the University of Alberta, with the three schools getting a total of $4 million in funding from government, institutions and industry.

The end result hopes to be 71 highly qualified personnel made up of 10 PhDs, 44 master students and 17 undergraduates.

Nickerson said in a news release demand for plant-based protein is becoming more popular due to the high-cost of animal-derived proteins alongside a large group of consumers who are turning to plant-based protein as an alternative to meet.

As a result, there needs to be a graduates who can enter the industry and "hit the ground running."

"When young Canadians choose science, programs like CREATE provide the hands-on experiences they need to launch their careers," said Kirsty Duncan, federal minister of science and sport in a news release.

"This investment will provide this country's brightest natural sciences and engineering students and postdoctoral fellows the support that our next generation of research leaders need to help ensure our health, environment, communities and economy thrive."

Since its launch a decade ago, CREATE has awarded roughly $310 million to 189 teams across Canada.