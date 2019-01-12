Woman charged with manslaughter over man's death in Pinehouse, Sask.

The RCMP have charged a 40-year-old Saskatchewan woman with manslaughter over the death of 55-year-old Lloyd Dennis Misponas in the village of Pinehouse.

Both the victim and the accused were from the village and police said they were in a domestic relationship at the time of his death on March 4.

Misponas was declared dead after being taken to a local health centre by police.

They had been called to a dispute at a home in Pinehouse, which is about 375 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on March 6 but police did not release the victim's name until March 15, when they announced the woman had been charged over his death.

She was scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on the morning of March 15.