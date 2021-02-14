It had been a few months, but Kimberly Squirrel was out.

After serving some time at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre near Prince Albert, the 34-year-old had been released and her family says the mother of six may have been struggling.

Losing herself inside a world of grief and drugs after her brother's death in 2014, Kimberly had become addicted to crystal methamphetamine. It's safe to say the merciless drug had the woman, from the Yellow Quill First Nation, tight in its grip.

But after doing some time in a provincial jail, where illegal narcotics are strictly prohibited, she may have had a chance to regain balance, and her life. She's gone to jail to get sober before, according to her older sister Kara Squirrel, and maybe she was trying to do it again.

"She was like my best friend," she said.

But instead, on Jan. 23, her frozen body was found in the area of Avenue Q South and 18th Street — just three days after she had been released from the provincial jail.

In an interview with CBC, Squirrel's sister Kara said she would have been ready and willing to pick up Kimberley from the provincial institution. She would have made sure Kimberley had a place to go and the support she needed.

However, Kara claims no one from the family was notified of her sister's release, despite her history with addictions and mental health issues.

"I should have been the first person to get notified, because I was the person taking care of her," she said.

Woman was in vulnerable state

Squirrel says she feels the government should be responsible for notifying a family member when someone, who may be in a vulnerable situation, is released from provincial care.

Kimberly and Kara Squirrel, born just a year apart, were tight growing up, with Kimberly serving as Kara's "protector" at school. Kara says her sister is being remembered fondly by those who knew her and her death has been particularly hard on Kimberly's eldest daughter. (Supplied by Kara Squirrel)

"They need to give more information out to the families," she said. "About when they got picked up — they don't have to say why they got picked up — but they need to know when they're getting released and what type of programs they're involved in when they're in jail, so that way they can continue those programs after."

She said all she wanted to do was get her sister the help she needed.

Her family was mourning the loss of their parents, as her mother had died just as Kimberly was going to jail, and her father died a month earlier.

Squirrel said they didn't even know Kimberly was in jail when her mom died, as people were trying to find her before the funeral.

Asked if she felt her sister was in any mental state to be released without care, Squirrel said: "No. Not at all."

CBC requested an interview with Corrections Minister Christine Tell, but a statement was provided instead.

Release plans developed with some inmates: Ministry

In the statement, the Ministry of Corrections said it's unable to speak to specific inmate releases, citing privacy reasons, but said ministry officials are keeping Kimberly's family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

The statement noted that release conditions are outlined by the courts and while there is the possibility to offer programming to sentenced offenders, it's "extremely challenging to schedule and provide consistent, effective programming" due to what could be the unpredictability of a remanded prisoner's stay.

However, the statement did note it works with sentenced inmates to ensure they have support once they leave the provincial facility.

"Corrections works with sentenced offenders to provide them with a release plan to support their successful reintegration into their community," the statement explained. "That preparation may include assisting offenders in securing safe and supportive residency, accessing relevant programming, employment networking, and connecting with community supports."

It's not clear at this time if Kimberly was serving time at Pine Grove as a remanded or sentenced prisoner, but the ministry statement also noted it's up to individuals "to decide what level of involvement their family may have in their release."

The Ministry also noted while it is an offenders responsibility to obtain transportation, they will offer assistance if all other options are exhausted, noting as of Aug. 31, 2020 Corrections has spent roughly $25,000 helping offenders return home in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

What exactly happened between the time Kimberly was released and when she died is not clear, but Squirrel says when she was found, she was wearing thin clothes. She said it's her understanding she looked like "just laid down and fell asleep," and said her family's understanding is her sister "froze to death."

Kara Squirrel, who is just one-year-old older than her sister, has questions about why she wasn't notified about when her sister went into, or was released from jail, as she had a history of mental health issues and substance abuse problems. (Supplied by Kara Squirrel)

More support needed

The issues at Pine Grove go far beyond Kimberly's case, says Aleida Oberholzer, a criminal defence lawyer with Pfefferle Law in Saskatoon.

She says due to the fact there is only one facility for women in the province, those incarcerated — no matter their social standing — are already put at a major disadvantage. In many cases, women are taken out of their communities and away from their families without notice.

"Most people, most of my clients, aren't prepared for an arrest. So they don't have phone numbers written down. They don't have ways to notify their supports if they've been arrested, because you're not prepared for it and then you're displaced."

Oberholzer noted there are times when a person's cell phone and personal property is seized as part of their arrest and the court process, so even when a person is released, they may not have the ability to contact family.

"You don't have a cell phone. You don't have your I.D. or anything like that.You're sort of stripped of everything," she said.

Aleida Oberholzer, a criminal defence lawyer in Saskatoon, says the situation with Kimberly is not an isolated one. (Supplied by Aleida Oberholzer)

She's been advocating for changes in the system that would ensure women have more access to their property like their cell phone, to retrieve her contacts. Oberholzer said she's heard numerous stories about women who have been forced to hitchhike as a means to get back home, as buses from the facility only run twice a day.

"Sometimes they'll miss the bus and these girls don't want to stick around," she said.

"They'll leave, and most of the time, you don't blame them. They're struggling from mental illness and they're not thinking straight and they'll hitchhike. It's shocking how often I have clients that will hitchhike successfully."

Women become disconnected while incarcerated

On Twitter, Oberholzer recently shared a story about one of her clients walking from Pine Grove near Prince Albert to Saskatoon, a walk Google Maps says would take roughly 30 hours on foot.

She said women are forced to hitchhike or walk because they can't connect with family, and that is putting people who are already at-risk in an even more dangerous situation.

Had a female client who was arrested in Saskatoon. She’s transported to the only female correctional we have which is in Prince Albert. When I asked her how she plans on getting back home once she is released she said she’ll probably walk “like she did last time” 😢 —@TheOnlyAO

She says she doesn't know what needs to be done to address the issue, but says there are steps the province could take to help ensure women who are getting out of jail have the support they need.

Oberholzer points to the provincial government's Community Alternatives to Remand, which offers mandatory residential, social and mental health support for men who are getting out of jail.

She says the program exists for women in the province, but doesn't have the same level of support for women. Had such resources been available for Kimberly, things may have ended differently for her.

"That program saves a lot of male lives and I think that it could have saved Kimberly's life as well," she said.

Both Squirrel and Oberholzer said they understand that a person has to be ready and willing to take advantage of the supports in place, but both agree it's also important for inmates to be allowed to notify their family members they are incarcerated. Oberholzer said this could be as simple as giving a person supervised access to their phone for just a few minutes.

"Sometimes they're in there for a full weekend or a week at a time and the family has no idea where they are."

The loss has been difficult for Squirrel and her family. Kara said she's remembering the time she spent with her sister fondly.

"She was just a really great person to be around," she said. "You could be down and out and she would be right there bringing you back up to where you need to be."

She stressed while Kimberly struggled with addiction, she'll never forget the woman she was when she was alive.

"She was my protector in school," said Squirrel, laughing quietly. "She was my rock and she was a very great person. If you knew her when she wasn't on her stuff, you'd see that she was a really great person. I loved being around her."