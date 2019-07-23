Pine Lodge expansion will provide 10 new inpatient beds for addictions treatment
Addictions a regular topic of discussion during the recent legislative session
A Sask. treatment centre is getting 10 new inpatient treatment beds to help people looking to kick their addictions.
The Pine Lodge Treatment Centre will now have a total of 33 bed, thanks to $467,000 in funding from the provincial government, outlined in the 2018/19 budget.
"This investment will help Pine Lodge reduce wait times, providing people across southern Saskatchewan with better access to inpatient addictions services," Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release.
Addictions and treatment were regular topics of discussion during the last legislative session. In May, Reiter said the province's growing drug problem is one of the reasons why ER wait times are increasing in the province.
The Pine Lodge Treatment Centre is located in Indian Head, about 70 kilometres east of Regina.
"This 10-bed increase at Pine Lodge will be a very positive factor in our ability to provide services to residents of Saskatchewan dealing with addiction," executive director Foster Monson said in a news release.
The investment is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's 10-year Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan.
