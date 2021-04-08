Inmates on hunger strike at women's jail in Sask. as concerns raised about conditions

A woman incarcerated in Saskatchewan and an advocate for inmates are raising concerns about conditions at the Pine Grove Correctional centre in Prince Albert, Sask., as a hunger strike persists.

The food strike is spearheaded by a woman named Faith Eagle, according to Sherri Maier, who advocates for people in custody and founded the support group Beyond Prison Walls Canada.

Maier said she was contacted by Eagle, who explained that she's remanded to custody at the women's jail and is protesting how inmates are treated there.

"She won't quit [the hunger strike] until she sees improvements," Maier said in an interview Wednesday, noting she doesn't expect to hear from Eagle in the next few days because of an anticipated "mass move."

Maier said a mass move involves inmates being moved away from their current unit, and potentially locked down, to defuse escalating movements.

Maier said Eagle's protest was sparked by concerns about alleged racism from some guards, a lack of timely access to medical attention and the quality of their drinking water.

"These are people. They're not animals, they're human beings. A lot of them are there on remand, so they're innocent until proven guilty — but even if they're guilty of something they don't deserve being treated the way they are," Maier said.

This isn't the first time inmates have advocated for better treatment at Pine Grove. Last year, women staged a hunger strike to protest conditions there.

A spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of Justice said they could not talk specifics about planned lockdowns, citing security reasons, but they did confirm two inmates are participating in a "tray refusal."

The spokesperson said the women are accepting drinks and receiving medical supervision, and that officials are monitoring to "ensure the health and safety of the participating inmates."

Sydney Wouters has also been monitoring the situation at Pine Grove Correctional since last week as part of her role as prison in-reach service worker and acting co-executive director for Elizabeth Fry Society — a non-profit organization that supports women who have experienced incarceration.

She told CBC in an email that she has spoken with the woman who initiated the hunger strike, and tried to facilitate a conversation between her and management. However, that hasn't happened yet because Eagle wants an Indigenous advocate present.

"She was [informed] what the process would be for her to have one attend. I offered her our support, and told her we will continue to monitor her concerns and advocate for change," Wouters wrote.

Wouters said she's also spoken with administrators about how to improve communication and asked that they make complaint forms readily available.

"I am in regular communication with the prison and will be going again this Friday to check in on the woman and to look at if any changes have been made," she said.

Inmate advocate Maier said she's typically advocated for incarcerated men in the past. She's grown more troubled as she learns of the conditions women are also facing.

"There's a lot of issues that [Eagle's] saying aren't being addressed and their voices aren't heard."

Maier said there isn't enough mental health or cultural support for incarcerated women. She said there is a lack of programs, so issues that landed them behind bars, like addictions and mental illness, aren't worked on.

Maier said she was a woman died at the jail this year by suicide after not getting proper care.

"[Eagle] said that girl, all she wanted was somebody to talk to, but she couldn't get anybody to talk to, and she ended up hanging herself," Maier said.

The government spokesperson said no foul play was suspected in the 33-year-old woman's death, but did not disclose the cause. They said the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to investigate both deaths that happened at the facility in 2022 in conjunction with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

In April, a 25-year-old female inmate died at the jail.

"No further information will be released pending the outcome of the investigations and a decision on an inquest is made," the spokesperson wrote.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, help is available. For an emergency or crisis situation, call 911.

You can also contact the Saskatchewan suicide prevention line toll-free, 24/7 by calling 1-833-456-4566, texting 45645, or chatting online .

You can contact the Regina mobile crisis services suicide line at 306-525-5333 or Saskatoon mobile crisis line at 306-933-6200.

You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.