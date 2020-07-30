Carbon monoxide leak at Pine Grove Correctional Centre sends 3 to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital and a unit at a correctional facility in Saskatchewan was temporarily evacuated after elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected on Wednesday.

The leak at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert was detected Wednesday morning, according to Noel Busse, executive director of communications for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

"They did report to staff that there was a kind of a funny smell occurring in a unit there," Busse said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Once staff were notified, they contacted Sask Energy and immediately ventilated the unit.

Sask Energy conducted an inspection and detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide. All 18 inmates were evacuated and moved into the facility's chapel and a recreational area. The source of the elevated carbon monoxide levels was traced to a faulty heater system, which is being replaced.

"It appears that this problem was was isolated to that single unit. We don't have any indication that this is a problem across the facility," Busse said.

Busse confirmed that two inmates and a staff member were sent to hospital after displaying symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

"Nausea, headache," Busse said.

Noel Busse, executive director of communications for the provincial Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public, defended the decision to withhold information about the carbon monoxide problem from the public. (Alexander Quon/CBC News)

Two other inmates were given the opportunity to go to hospital and receive treatment but refused.

All three people taken to hospital for treatment returned to the facility Wednesday at 4 p.m.

By that time, Busse says, SaskEnergy had given the all clear and all inmates were returned to the unit.

Questions remain over carbon monoxide detectors

It's not clear whether the facility was supposed to have carbon monoxide detectors. Officials say the unit has now been equipped with them.

Questions about whether heating systems in other units were being inspected were referred to the SaskBuilds and Procurement Ministry.

A request for comment with the agency was not immediately returned.

Busse confirmed there is a review into the incident in conjunction with the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, which will include the carbon monoxide detectors in the facility.

Officials defended not informing the public about the incident, saying it was was being handled internally.

"We didn't believe it would be necessary to notify the public, but we're happy to talk about it here today," Busse said.

At the time of the incident, Pine Grove Correctional Centre housed 174 inmates.