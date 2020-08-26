Boy, 9, airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water at Pike Lake, Sask.

A child was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from the water at Pike Lake, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon.

The nine-year-old had been reported missing from near the water at about 4 p.m. CST.

When members of the Saskatoon Fire Department arrived, they found the child unresponsive on the shoreline where he was being assisted by paramedics and police.

A news release from the fire department said the child is not believed to have been wearing a lifejacket or personal flotation device when he was removed from the water.

First responders performed CPR before the boy was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Saskatoon at about 4:50 p.m.

Medavie Health Services West, RCMP, Delisle and District Fire Department and Saskatchewan Provincial Parks staff were also involved in the response. The lake is about 30 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.