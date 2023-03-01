Pharmacist among 5 suspects now charged in connection with drug-trafficking operation

Two more people, including a pharmacist, have been charged in connection with a drug case that police say involves almost 30 kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis, and hundreds of pills missing from a Saskatoon pharmacy.

On Jan. 12 the Saskatoon Police Service released a report saying that three men had been charged with drug possession and trafficking after more than 700 oxycodone pills, 20 kilograms of methamphetamine packaged in one- and two-kilogram quantities, and eight kilograms of cannabis were seized.

On Wednesday, police said a pharmacist, 41, has been charged with drug trafficking and possession, weapons charges and the possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 in connection with the missing oxycodone pills.

Police say an initial review of her records from September 2022 to January 2023 show more than 24,000 Schedule 1 narcotics are unaccounted for in the pharmacy's inventory.

The drug unit searched the pharmacy on the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue and a home on the 1000 block of Schuyler Street in Saskatoon's west side, as well as two "associated vehicles," police said.

During that search officers seized a coffee grinder covered in white powder residue, labels from pharmaceutical bottles, a 2018 Honda Fit, a bolt-action .22-calibre rifle and drugs including:

43 capsules of the hydromorphone Contin18, an opiate.

85 capsules of dextroamphetamine, an ADHD medication.

22 capsules of Dilaudid, an opioid analgesic.

Along with the pharmacist, a Saskatoon man, 46, has been arrested and is also facing drug-trafficking charges, as well as obstruction and firearms-related charges.

The investigation, which included assistance from the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals, has concluded, police said Wednesday.