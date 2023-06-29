8 grandmothers from Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation organize protest against mine project

Some members of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) opposing a mine project near Hanson Lake, Sask., organized a protest Wednesday afternoon at Pelican Narrows, Sask.

The McIlvenna Bay Project by Foran Mining Corporation aims to mine 1.5 million tonnes annually of ore containing copper and zinc with "minor amounts of gold and silver" at Hanson Lake, about 384 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon,.

"It concerns us. The water, the land, the medicine on it will be destroyed. The caribou that are roaming in that area and all the mushrooms and wild rice there. All of it would be contaminated," said Elder Eileen Linklater, one of the eight grandmothers who organized the protest.

"Mines usually have spills. Yes, they build reservoirs, but they overflow and it would go into water streams. Also, they will release a lot of gasses into the air."

Asked to comment on the concerns being expressed by the protesters, Foran said some of the information the concerns are based on is "misleading and untrue."

Elder Eileen Linklater says Foran Mining Corporation did not properly consult with them. She says the land, water and air would be gravely impacted by the mining project. (Submitted by Eileen Linklater)

The project is currently under review and the public can comment until July 11. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment said it will accept written comments until then.

"There are thousands of pages to go through with jargon. How should we go over all that in a month?" Linklater said.

"The government of Saskatchewan should have sat down with us to go through these pages. Many of us are land users and trappers and elders, and we don't use computers."

Linklater is worried the project would impact 13 hectares of muskeg directly through removal, and would jeopardize another 468 hectares of muskegs by lowering the groundwater table.

"Extensive deforestation will not occur as a result of the project," Foran said Wednesday in a written statement. "We plan to monitor the impacts of mine dewatering on surrounding wetlands, as they are connected to surface water. No changes to surface water levels are predicted."

Elder Eileen Linklater says there should have been better duty to consult. The project is currently under review and the public can comment until July 11. She says many members like her do not have access to computers and that makes going through thousands of pages loaded with technical writing in less than a month even more difficult. (Submitted by Eileen Linklater)

In the environmental impact assessment, 35 sightings of woodland caribou were recorded, with the caribou group size estimated at 27 animals. Linklater said the protection of woodland caribou and their rapidly declining habitat is a provincial and federal responsibility.

"Building and operating the mine could create loss or change of woodland caribou habitat and wildlife habitat and wildlife movement and mortality," one of the information sharing reports from the corporation said.

The company said it has been sponsoring woodland caribou research in the region and is "committed to a woodland caribou mitigation plan" for the project, including extensive monitoring and involvement of PBCN.

Linklater said Foran, and the PBCN chief and council, failed to properly consult with the people of the Cree Nation.

"I don't recall anybody coming to my doorstep to see how I feel about this mine, or any other people in our community. We want proper consultation. We have to be heard too."

She said the government should have done a better job at facilitating consultation.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to fulfilling its duty to consult and ensuring appropriate accommodation is in place for any impacts to Treaty and Aboriginal Rights, and traditional use of lands and resources," the ministry said Wednesday afternoon in a written statement.

Linklater says she is gathering signatures from the membership for a petition saying they do not want a mine project to go through there. She says by Wednesday evening, they already had 160 signatures. (Submitted by Eileen Linklater)

Linklater said she is gathering signatures from the membership for a petition against the mine.

"We are doing this for our future generations. We are the mothers of the land and we need to protect our Mother Earth."

She said by Wednesday evening they had received 160 signatures.

Foran said the McIlvenna Bay Project will implement tailings management and water recycling wherein clean treated water will be discharged through a diffuser. Regular environmental monitoring of the surface water and the treated water including the fish, aquatic biota and sediments would be conducted to ensure the environment remains protected, the company said.

"We are not convinced with these claims. The recycled water will not have the same minerals," Linklater said.

"I don't have faith in Foran's statements. They always say these things to get their hands into cookie jar. Once they are in, they would not do what they say."