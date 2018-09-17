Skip to Main Content
Pest control issue temporarily closes Saskatoon detox unit

The Saskatchewan Health Authority hopes to have the 12-bed detox unit reopened as soon as possible, following a fumigation and heat treatment.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Brief Detox Unit in Saskatoon is closed pending the completion of pest control treatment. (Google Maps)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Brief and Social Detox Unit in Saskatoon is temporarily closed due to a pest control issue.

The 24-hour, 12-bed unit was closed last Friday. It provides a supervised place for people to sleep off their drug or alcohol intoxication.

"We are taking immediate steps to resolve this issue for the health and safety of our clients," a spokesperson for the health authority said Monday. "Currently, the building is being prepared for fumigation, followed by a heat treatment."

The health authority said it hopes to have the centre up and running as soon as possible.

In the meantime, people can call the detox line at 306-655-4195 to learn what other services are available to them. The health authority can provide reduced social detox services through other mental health and addictions services sites. 

"The Lighthouse and the Salvation Army are also helping to provide necessary services to clients," the spokesperson said. "We want to thank those groups for their ongoing support."

