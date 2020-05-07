Person sent to hospital with serious burns after Saskatoon house fire

Saskatoon firefighters were kept busy with two kitchen fires on Wednesday.

The first fire broke out on the 2400 block of Kenderdine Road at about 3:45 p.m.

911 received a call about the fire which quickly ended before dispatchers could get all the information. Using the little bit of information they had, firefighters were able to find the home.

When they arrived, the people inside had already escaped the home.

Once inside, firefighters saw the flames had started near the kitchen and had spread to some nearby cupboards.

One person received serious burns and was taken to hospital.

Four hours later, firefighters were called to a second kitchen fire on the 800 block of University Drive.

People inside the home had already put the flames out with a fire extinguisher by the time fire crews arrived.

One woman in the home suffered minor burns as a result.

A fire investigator is looking into the causes of both incidents.