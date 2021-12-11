Person cut out of vehicle after collision on Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon

A car's door was cut off to get a person out after a motor vehicle collision on the Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release that it responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on the Broadway Bridge at 1:54 a.m.

A fire engine and rescue unit responded to help with an extrication — to remove one person from the car.

The person in the car was covered in a kevlar blanket for protection, and paramedics provided care to the person in the vehicle during the cutting process.

"Firefighters had stabilized the vehicle and checked their work area to ensure no hazards were a concern then with the use of a hydraulic cutting tool, removed the car door," the fire department said in a news release.

Fire crews had set up a safe work area with pylons, and placed the fire engine in a position to avoid further accidents on the bridge.

The patient was later taken to hospital.

Firefighters cleaned up hazardous fluids that had leaked from the vehicles and debris was removed from the roadway.

The scene of the collision has been turned over to the police service.