Ellen Froese invites people to experience the nostalgia of her farm home with annual Perogyfest

Note from the author: I've learned from years of interacting with musicians that food is a way we tie ourselves to places, largely as a way of coping with a transient lifestyle. The Band Bus Food Tour series features personal interviews with Saskatchewan musicians reflecting on the restaurants and meals from home that hold special meaning to them. Through this we get insight into what they take with them from this province as they travel the world.

It's typical for musicians to write songs about their home, then travel the world sharing them, providing audiences a glimpse into where they come from. Folk musician Ellen Froese is doing something different. For the last two summers, she and her parents have hosted Perogyfest, inviting people to experience their rural Saskatchewan home, listen to music and, of course, eat perogies.

Over the past few years, Froese has been making a name for herself with her music releases, and touring Canada and Germany. Meanwhile, back on the family farm just north of Martensville, Sask., her parents opened the Farmyard Market to sell food produced on the farm, as well as the Sunnyside Creamery, which allows customers to buy milk directly from the dairy farm through a coin operated milk dispenser.

"There's all sorts of types people who drive from like south end of Saskatoon — it's like a 40-minute drive from that point — to get this milk," said Froese.

Sunnyside Creamery allows customers to buy milk directly from the dairy farm through a coin operated milk dispenser. (Maarten Oeds Fotografie)

Perogyfest has allowed the Froese family to share the place they love in the ways most natural to them: through music and food — roots music and perogies, to be exact. The grub is made right on the farm from local ingredients.

"My parents have always been supporters of me playing music and I don't remember whose idea this was — probably my dad's. He just built a stage and they wanted to get musicians over. So we turned it into an event," said Froese.

Perogies are served out of the house kitchen window at Perogyfest. (Little Jack Films)

The response to Perogyfest has shocked the family.

"The second one quadrupled in attendance, which is cool but also extremely overwhelming," said Froese. "There's, like, a huge lineup for perogies."

The response to Perogyfest has shocked the family. Here's the crowd in the early evening during the second annual event. (Little Jack Films)

Unsurprisingly, it's perogies and milk that Froese is most excited to eat when she visits home.

In 2019, Froese released her second album, Fightin' Words. Her song "Edna" tells the story of a retired farmer who moved to the city and wrestles to adjust to his new environment. The struggles in the song are reflections of Froese's own experience leaving her home on the farm and moving to Regina.

"I just love being outside … We have this huge garden on the farm and it's just quite energizing to be around animals," she said.

"The older I get and, having moved off the farm, the more I want to go back there and just start a little homestead on my own in the pasture."

Despite last year's growth in Perogyfest attendance and a rainstorm that forced an early end to the music, Froese and her parents are excited and ready for the challenges of the third event Perogyfest on July 11, 2020. It's another chance to welcome people into their home, enjoy the company of their cows and pigs, taste the homemade perogies, and enjoy some music.

