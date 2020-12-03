Acclaimed Saskatchewan photographer Thelma Pepper dies at age 100

A Saskatchewan photographer renowned for capturing the lives of everyone from farmers to seniors in nursing homes in her portraits has died.

Thelma Pepper, who died on Tuesday, was 100 years old.

"Mom meant so much to so many people in this province," Gordon Pepper, one of her four children, said in an email to CBC News.

"She touched and inspired everyone she met. She loved talking to people, learning about them, and ultimately, in her own quiet and confident way, making all she met feel better about themselves and their own lives.

"There was no one like my Mom. I am going to miss her so much. So many people are."

Thelma Pepper was born in Kingston, N.S.

She met her husband, Jim, while in Montreal, where she obtained an master's degree in botany from McGill University.

Thelma and Jim moved to Saskatoon, where they started their family.

Though her father was an amateur photographer, Thelma didn't pick up a camera until she was 60.

She spent the last 40 years photographing and capturing the lives of people on the Prairies.

One of Thelma Pepper's portraits. The photographer said she always tried to gain the trust of her subjects. Then she took the picture. (Thelma Pepper)

Pepper published four photography books and was a strong advocate for arts and culture in Saskatchewan.

She was recognized for her work by being awarded the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and the Saskatchewan Arts Board Lifetime Achievement Award.

Pepper's work has been exhibited across Canada and Europe.

"My time with Thelma was precious. Goodbye my friend," Tweeted writer Amy Jo Ehman, who released a biography titled Thelma: A Life in Pictures earlier this year.

The Morning Edition - Sask 7:38 100-year-old photographer of Saskatchewan women documented in new book Photography became a late-in-life obsession for Thelma Pepper. She didn't start taking photos professionally until she was 60. Now, at the age of 100, she has four books to her name, and she has spent a good part of her life documenting the lives of women who lived on farms across the province. Finally, someone has decided to document her life. 7:38

"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Thelma Pepper," tweeted the Saskatchewan Arts Board. "She left an indelible mark on our arts community and will be greatly missed."

A celebration of her life will be held next year to coincide with an exhibition of Pepper's work at the Remai Modern in Saskatoon.

Thelma Pepper received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. (Submitted by Gordon Pepper) Thelma Pepper's work captures the unique qualities of people who live in Saskatchewan and help tell the stories of women who might not otherwise have a voice. (CBC)

"I know she will be there in spirit and with all of the visitors as they experience her photographs," Gordon Pepper said.

"Mom's work, as we all know, will last forever and will gather more and more significance in years to come."