Northern Saskatchewan community sounding the alarm over unrelenting violence

Leaders in a remote Saskatchewan community are calling out for help.

They say residents in Pelican Narrows are living in fear daily because of drug-fuelled violence, stabbings, shootings and suicide, which are the result of historical injustice and geographic isolation.

Registered nurse Sarah Van den Broeck described what it's like to live and work in the remote Saskatchewan community, which is about 420 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, during a news conference Monday.

She says nurses are exhausted from the constant exposure to trauma, oftentimes looking after patients who are victims of gunshot wounds, attacks from machetes, hammers and knives, and domestic violence.

"We feel like we're sitting targets ... we feel that the weapons used — the sawed-off shotguns — cause enough damage, but should a higher calibre weapon be used for these shootings, we would be seeing murders every day," Van den Broeck said.

"We're trying to call for help before it comes to that."

Van den Broeck says it's difficult to sleep due to noise from drug houses across the street and continuous blaring. And when she and other residents manage to fall asleep, fireworks celebrating fresh batches of meth usually wake them up.

She adds that nurses don't feel safe going for walks, taking their dogs outside, or even standing on their decks because of stray bullets that might come their way.

In an open letter to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Chief Karen Bird called for a multi-pronged approach around enhanced community safety and mental health supports, as well as additional nurses.

After a year of remaining in a state of emergency, Bird said that the people of Pelican Narrows, which is one of eight communities that comprise Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, continue to feel vulnerable.

The nation covers more than 50,000 square kilometres and has more than 12,000 members.

"We need the right tools and gear to keep our health-care heroes and everyone else safe. We need law enforcement that's not just showing up after things go wrong but is really part of our community, keeping an eye out and keeping us safe," Bird said.

"We've reached out time and time again with plans and pleas detailed and clear, but the echoes of our cries for help have been met with silence."

Bird says the community is at a critical juncture that will determine its future, well-being and safety of residents.

A proposal to develop a community safety officer program in Pelican Narrows is still waiting provincial approval, but Bird says everything that's being done toward that is being paid for by the nation, including pulling resources from other places.

"Our ancestors, our people, our future generations, they're all watching children — waiting, hoping that this call for help gets answered," Bird said.