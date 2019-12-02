You can hear the panic in their voices.

People screaming, running and calling for help as they try to get away from a ball of fire that used to be a home on Morin Road in Pelican Narrows in northern Saskatchewan.

In a video of the blaze, people can be heard screaming, calling for someone to call the fire department, but eyewitnesses on scene say it took too long for the fire truck to arrive and when it did, it wasn't ready for action.

Dean Sewap was at the scene of Saturday's fire. He said when the fire truck arrived, there was only one person with the truck, saying that's when he tried to help.

"I went there to go help connect some hoses, but the one part was we didn't have water," he said. "I don't know what was up with the fire hydrant, there wasn't any water in the tank for the fire truck."

"We connected everything for the hoses, we were just waiting on the water," he said, noting eventually water did come, but by then, it was too late. "By that time the whole inside of the house was burned and just the outside walls were standing."

RCMP were called to the blaze at around 10:55 a.m. and issued a news release saying the Pelican Narrows Fire Department showed up "shortly after." The fire resulted in the death of brothers Craig and George Sewap, whose bodies were recovered from the scene Dec. 19.

Sewap said while he believes the single fire truck could have brought the fire under control, the community needs more people who are trained in its operation. He added he'd be willing to volunteer when the time comes.

Raw video: Fire claimed the lives of two men in Pelican Narrows on Nov. 30, 2019. Warning: Some viewers may find the contents upsetting.

Two men died in a house fire at Pelican Narrows on Nov. 30, 2019. Warning: Some viewers may find the contents disturbing. 3:04

Other eyewitnesses say the fire was burning for some time before the fire truck arrived, noting when it did arrive, response was slow.

Myrtle Roberts said she never saw any water being sprayed on the fire while she was present, adding she expected more.

Peter Beatty, chief of the Peter Ballantyne First Nation where Pelican Narrows is located, said he's waiting for an official incident report from both band officials and the RCMP before he can comment on the response.

Beatty says once he has those reports, local officials will examine the fire response and he'll be able to speak openly about it.

Steven Sewap, George and Craig's older brother, said he's remembering his siblings as quiet guys who loved to spend time with their family, noting all of their relatives are taking the loss hard.

"I've got six kids here and they all just loved them so much," said Sewap.

He said his family also has concerns about how long it took for the fire truck to arrive, saying it's his understanding numerous calls were made to 911, but claims there was no answer.

Autopsies for the two men are set to take place on Wednesday, but it could be six to eight months before all tests are completed and an official cause of death can be determined.