Pedestrian killed in Saskatoon train accident

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train in Saskatoon.

It happened around 5:21 CST Thursday at the intersection of 20 Street and Avenue I.

Following the accident, the train remained on the tracks near 20 Street, disrupting traffic over a wide area.

After about two hours, the track was cleared and traffic started moving again.

Police haven't released details about the incident and haven't said anything about the person who died.

They said members of the Saskatoon Police Service collision analyst unit and forensic identification unit continue to investigate the collision.

Police said more information would be released when it's available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.