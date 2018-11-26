Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit by driver near Leask, Sask.

A 40-year-old man is in good condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Parkland Ambulance says the man was walking along Highway 40 near Leask, Sask. when he was struck around 5:20 p.m. CST.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in good, stable condition.

It's not known if charges will be laid against the driver.

Leask is located 100 kilometres north of Saskatoon.