Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit by driver near Leask, Sask.
A 40-year-old man is in good condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.
Parkland Ambulance says 40-year old pedestrian in good condition
Parkland Ambulance says the man was walking along Highway 40 near Leask, Sask. when he was struck around 5:20 p.m. CST.
Paramedics took the man to hospital in good, stable condition.
It's not known if charges will be laid against the driver.
Leask is located 100 kilometres north of Saskatoon.