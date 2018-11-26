Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit by driver near Leask, Sask.

Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit by driver near Leask, Sask.

A 40-year-old man is in good condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Parkland Ambulance says 40-year old pedestrian in good condition

CBC News ·
Parkland Ambulance say a 40-year-old man is in good condition after a man was hit by a vehicle near Leask, Sask. Sunday evening. (Parkland Ambulance Care)

A 40-year-old man is in good condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Parkland Ambulance says the man was walking along Highway 40 near Leask, Sask. when he was struck around 5:20 p.m. CST.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in good, stable condition.

It's not known if charges will be laid against the driver.

Leask is located 100 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|