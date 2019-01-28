Pedestrian collision blocks off Cascade Street in Saskatoon
The area of Cascade Street and Albert Avenue is blocked off while police investigate.
The collision between a vehicle and pedestrian happened at about 10 a.m. Friday
Saskatoon police are asking drivers to stay away from the corner of Cascade Street and Albert Avenue.
Police are at the scene where a driver hit a pedestrian at around 10 a.m. Friday.
The area is blocked off as they investigate. Police have not released the condition of the pedestrian.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.