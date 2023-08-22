Pedal steel guitar legend Tex Emery dies at 92 in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The birth certificate reads Emery Anthony Herperger, but for more than seven decades he went by a simpler moniker: "Tex."

Tex Emery, the master of the pedal steel guitar and the musician who helped put Saskatchewan on the country music map, died Aug. 17 in Moose Jaw. He was 92.

"He played with the greats and then became one himself," said musician and producer Joel Scott.

Emery was born in Stockholm, Sask., in 1930, the youngest of 11 children. His father had been principle violinist with the Budapest Symphony before moving to Saskatchewan for the land and the chance to farm.

"He's self-taught as a musician and his father bought him a pedal steel guitar in 1946 or '47 and said, 'Make me proud,'" Scott said.

"And that's one thing that Tex set out to do for his whole life, to make his father proud of his musical prowess."

Emery came of age as popular music exploded "and he was there in the middle of it," Scott said.

He crossed paths with a who's-who of the music scene. He met Hank Snow and Col. Tom Parker before the impresario dumped Snow and began managing Elvis Presley. He played with Wilf Carter, Chet Atkins, the Jordanaires, Gene Autry, Lenny Breau, Don Ho, Don Messer and Tommy Hunter.

Scott said Emery also had a famous sense of humour.

"He could disarm anybody and have them laughing within 15 seconds of meeting them," said Scott, who met Emery in 1972.

"I don't know how many times I've gone for coffee and and he'll suddenly stray off to another table and within 15 seconds the table is roaring with laughter and he's kind of smirking.… He was filled with lots of mirth."

Scott said people will recall the breadth and depth of Emery's playing.

"He'll always be remembered for his execution of the music, his intonation, his harmonics, his humour. He could go from playing a very serious piece to throwing in Looney Tunes kind of sounds on the pedal steel."

Emery's funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Regina.