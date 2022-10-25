Regina pastor ordered to pay back more than $12K collected in pyramid scheme

A Regina pastor has been ordered to pay back more than $12,000 after a Saskatchewan court found he ran a pyramid scheme that was marketed as a fund to help people in need.

In a decision in a civil case, Jonnahs Amissih, the founder and pastor of I Am Centre Church, was ordered to make the payments, which include court costs, to three people involved in the scheme.

"The defendant deceived the plaintiffs by fraudulently misrepresenting the nature of the investment and the promise of significant returns," Saskatchewan provincial court Judge Paul Demong said in his ruling, dated Aug. 31.

According to the court documents recently posted online , Amissih had organized what he described as a "community investment program," in which the three plaintiffs were invited to participate in the fall of 2020.

The program was described as HOTO, or "Helping Others To Overcome."

"Investors would bring money into the group and Mr. Amissih would create a series of 'money circles' (which were also described by Mr. Amissih in his testimony as 'pyramids')," the decision reads.

The "money circles" would include a varying number of people, with each circle based on payment of a specific amount, ranging from $100 to $2,500, the decision says.

Once the circle filled up, the first person to contribute to that circle would be "gifted" the total contributed, minus "an office fee that had to be paid when the gift was affected," the decision says.

"Mr. Amissih stated if one contributed $100 then the return on the investment would be $700 within a week … if $2,000 then a return of $8,000 within two weeks; if $5,000, then $20,000 within two weeks," it says.

All payments were to be in cash.

The three plaintiffs were a couple, Emmanuel Amadi and Nelly Amadi, and Emmanuel's brother Casmir Opara, who were taken in by the scheme.

"Each of them swears that Mr. Amissih guaranteed it would work — in essence guaranteeing the return within the stipulated time frame," Demong wrote in his decision.

A Saskatchewan judge determined Amissih was 'the operating mind' of the pyramid scheme and knew the plaintiffs could not be guaranteed a return on their investments in a one- or two-week period. (CBC)

Emmanuel Amadi said he made a total investment of $13,200 and got a total return of $4,920. Nelly Amadi said she contributed $900 but got no return at all, the decision says. Opara told the court he paid a total of $2,700 and got a return of $800.

The three plaintiffs claimed the guaranteed return on their investments didn't materialize, and when attempts to get their money back were unsuccessful, they launched the lawsuit against Amissih.

Amissih argued that the payments were voluntary contributions to a fund dedicated to helping members of the community. He also said the "community" ran out of money in December 2020 "because there were not enough community members staying around after a gift; nor were they bringing in enough new 'members' to supplement the seed money required for the scheme to operate," Demong wrote.

No one asked for receipts for their investments, Demong noted. He also found that the plaintiffs' failure to "conduct a more thorough investigation of what was being offered" showed they "were negligent in not exercising a modicum of care before making their investments."

However, he also wrote that he had determined Amissih was "the operating mind of the HOTO community/pyramid scheme" and knew the plaintiffs could not be guaranteed a return on their investments in a one- or two-week period.

He also found that Amissih "used his authority as a pastor of a church that he founded … to attract potential investors" in to the scheme.

He wrote he was "satisfied that Mr. Amissih was actively engaged in overseeing and participating in a pyramid scheme that included, among other things, a kickback to him or his church of 10 per cent of the proceeds of some of the gifts that were given."

Demong's decision awarded Emmanuel Amadi a total of $9,257.25, Nelly Amadi a total of $993.75 and Opara $2,097.92.