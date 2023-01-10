Parole board identifies greed and gambling as factors driving Saskatoon drug dealer now facing new charges

Jay Lee learned practical lessons more than a decade ago, the first time he went to prison for dealing cocaine, according to Parole Board of Canada documents.

"You appear to have quickly returned to criminal behaviour when you were returned to the community following an earlier sentence, with your file noting your 'refined trafficking skills,'" the document said.

"File information speaks to a 'major gambling problem,' financial stress and greed as contributing factors of your past and current offending."

These observations, found in a January 2018 decision revoking Lee's statutory release from a 2014 sentence, proved prescient.

On Jan. 5 of this year, Saskatoon Police arrested Lee, his twin brother Jason Lee and Jessica Tran and charged the trio with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, money laundering and running a criminal organization.

Police also seized significant assets, including a $700,000 home in the Rosewood neighbourhood.

The current allegations mirror earlier offences involving Jay Lee.

Lee was sentenced to three-and-half years for drug trafficking in 2010. He was released on day parole in February 2011.

"Your full parole was suspended in October 2011, and subsequently revoked due to your laundering money through a casino," the document said.

"You were statutorily released in April 2013, and [the release] was suspended in September 2013, and later revoked after being observed gambling at a casino."

Police seized this house in Rosewood as part of the investigation. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

In a news release on Jan. 6, police said officers initiated the most recent investigation in October 2021 after learning of a large-scale operation in which cocaine and methamphetamine were being trafficked.

Officers raided four properties on Jan. 5. According to court documents they include the house on Hamm Crescent, plus Jason Lee's home on 10th Street East and two separate properties on Kristjanson Road where Jay Lee and Jessica Tran live.

They also seized:

Approximately $79,000 cash.

A Mercedes-Benz CLA250.

An Acura ILX.

A Nissan Rogue.

Jewelry.

Financial documents.

Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police said that additional charges may be laid.