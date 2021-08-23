Parkside Extendicare care home placed in COVID-19 outbreak as at least 2 people test positive

A long-term care home in Regina is bringing back restrictions after a resident and staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) sent a letter, informing family members about the two positive cases, and saying that all residents and staff were being retested.

"As a result, the Parkside home has been placed in outbreak," read the letter written by the SHA's clinical services oversight lead.

"The staff who tested positive has been sent home to self-isolate, and cohorting on wings is in effect."

Between November 2020 and January, 42 residents of the care home died after COVID swept through the facility. Soon after, Saskatchewan's Ombudsman Mary McFadyen launched a probe looking into what happened.

In the current outbreak, the letter said some residents may be relocated temporarily to other facilities to protect them. The home was working with public health to make sure any move was done safely.

The SHA said the home is shifting back to virtual visits from family members, with in-person visits being limited to end-of-life and compassionate care only.

The letter said PPE was being heightened, with all staff being required to wear N95 masks at all times. HEPA air filters are also being brought in.

Staff will continue to be tested at the beginning of each shift.

The letter said the SHA had been on-site at the home since Aug. 16 and is responsible for overseeing clinical services at the home.