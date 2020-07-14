Sask. Parks official defends against complaints of beach overcrowding

Despite concerns on social media, the director of Pike Lake and Blackstrap Provincial Parks says there are no plans to limit park access any time soon.

This weekend, Facebook and Twitter were flooded with images of crowded beaches and concerns that people were not following COVID-19 physical distancing rules at parks.

Craig Krogan, regional director at Saskatchewan Parks, said he understands people's concerns but does not believe this is the time for restrictions.

"If you limit the number of daily entrants, it's cutting into people's enjoyment who aren't on the beach," he said.

"They may want to come down to one of the great trails we have for cycling or hiking, or they may want to come and golf."

Access to parks and beaches was allowed starting June 12 as part of the provincial government's reopening plan.

So far, many people have used provincial parks this summer, with campsites at Pike Lake and Blackstrap operating at near-capacity on weekends.

Krogan said he's seen images of the beaches on Facebook, but does not believe they accurately reflected the situation.

"As you get further away, it looks like the beach maybe is more packed than it actually is," he said

"And I talked to staff from both parks and... they feel that the distance hasn't been a problem."

He said conservation officers are patrolling beaches to make sure rules are followed and that people are keeping their distance.

"It's going to be a soft sell," he said.

"We're not out there to wreak havoc."

Saskatchewan Parks has hired more cleaning staff and is focusing on commonly used areas like washrooms and have put up signs reminding people to follow pandemic rules.

Krogan said the province is open to talking about bringing in limits on beachgoers and park attendees if deemed necessary in the future.