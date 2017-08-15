Council approves more businesses to install parking patios on Broadway

More businesses on Broadway Avenue will be able to install parking patios in front of their shops.

On Monday, city council approved a motion to allow businesses to use one or two parking spots in front of their businesses to sell their wares or serve food and drinks.

"The harsh reality is that COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on small businesses, including those in the Broadway district," said DeeAnn Mercier, director of the Broadway Business Improvement District, to Saskatoon city council on Monday.

City council approved a motion to allow more parking patios on Broadway Avenue. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"Many small businesses may be lost over the next couple of months and year. We are looking for opportunities to help these retail food and beverage businesses survive in our district," Mercier said.

"This opportunity of a sidewalk sale experience, like in many other communities, will allow for social distancing shopping or dining in the fresh air."

Council also waived this year's fees for the parking patios.

Mercier said Broadway is still not running at 100 per cent as many of the businesses like the Broadway Theatre are still not open.

She said setting up a parking patio doesn't need a lot of infrastructure and can be done quickly.

And since there will be no festivals on the street this year, this will still allow people to come down and enjoy the outdoors, Mercier said.