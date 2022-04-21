Parents of missing 5-year-old Sask. boy 'totally devastated' but grateful to search crews, says chief

The parents of a missing five-year-old boy are "totally devastated," but are grateful for all of the people involved in the search, says a First Nations leader.

Frank Young was last seen Tuesday at his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation, located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Young's parents are not comfortable speaking publicly, but Chief Marcel Head of the nearby Shoal Lake Cree Nation said they want people to know the help is appreciated.

"They're just totally devastated, but they are appreciative of all the support, the counselling," Head said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Crews from across Saskatchewan continue to look for the missing boy. RCMP and various First Nations, as well as more than a dozen municipalities and other organizations are helping with the search, with food or supplies.

They are searching by plane using high resolution cameras. There are boat and underwater camera searches, as well as foot, vehicle and canine patrols.

Since Frank was last seen wearing a blue jacket, RCMP say they kept a special watch for blue objects. They found several, such as a blue drink container, but nothing that helped them locate Frank.

"This is a difficult time... (but) it's times like this that bring out the best in people," said Michelle Vandevord, president of the Prince Albert Grand Council's search, rescue and recovery team.

Vandevord said they're work as hard as they can until Frank is found.

RCMP said there's no indication Frank was abducted, and are concentrating their efforts on the areas in and around Red Earth.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the RCMP's Carrot River detachment.

"We appreciate all the help we've been receiving, the help that's coming in," said Red Earth Chief Fabian Head. "We appreciate any prayers for Red Earth, and we thank you for that."