Reality TV series about Saskatoon paramedics launching new season

A new season of a Saskatoon-based reality TV show profiling paramedics launches Wednesday night.

The episode marks the start of Season 4 of Paramedics: Emergency Response.

The cameras follow paramedics with Medavie Health Services West as they do their work.

Tony Hrynchuk, the show's director and producer, said he got the idea by accident while talking to a paramedic on a flight from Edmonton to Saskatoon.

"He told me about his job, and I thought, 'Wow, this is really interesting. This would make an interesting documentary series,'" Hrynchuk said.

"And he said, 'Well, you don't want to come to my service.' It was in Wakaw. He says, 'It's too small. The people you have to talk to are in Saskatoon.'"

Tony Hrynchuk is the director and producer of the reality TV series "Paramedics: Emergency Response." (Rosalie Woloski/CBC)

Hrynchuk said he didn't realize there was so much poverty in Saskatoon until he did the show.

"You also realize that a lot of people that are often less fortunate are human beings and they have a story," he said.

"I think a part of our show is hopefully it will make people watching a little more empathetic toward those who are struggling."

Wednesday night's premiere is called Assault in Progress.

"You definitely have a real appreciation for first responders and the personal danger that they put themselves in and the dedication to the job and all that they go through," Hrynchuk said. "It's certainly not an easy career."

Hrynchuk said they use 30 cameras for the show, but they never air someone's emergency without their permission.

He also said the episodes include a follow-up with the patients after they've recovered from their condition.

Wednesday night's season premiere airs at 10 p.m. on Citytv Saskatchewan.