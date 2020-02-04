Paramedics deliver baby while driving over Saskatoon's University Bridge

A Saskatoon ambulance crew received a happy surprise this morning as a baby was delivered en route to Royal University Hospital.

Medavie Health Services says the baby girl was delivered just after 7 a.m. CST while the ambulance was driving over University Bridge.

"There was no waiting," said spokesperson Troy Davies. "Baby wanted out immediately."

Davies said delivering a baby in a moving vehicle isn't exactly easy, but the crew did a great job in a tough situation.

"Everything went smooth and everything was OK," said Davies. "Thankfully, you know, it was moving pretty slow because there was heavy traffic this morning."

The ambulance service said both the mother and the baby girl are healthy.

Davies said it's rare for a woman to give birth in an ambulance. If they think the baby is coming out quickly, paramedics will deliver the baby before leaving the home.

"The paramedics were extremely happy to be a part of that experience," he said.

"Our staff did an amazing job in a tough situation."

All paramedics must be re-certified in childbirth every year.