From hero to 'not being trusted': How doubts about vaccines and masks impact this front-line worker

Jen Rondeau does not seek the spotlight.

As a critical care paramedic with Medavie Health Services West in Saskatoon, she takes pride in working with colleagues to help those in need.

When she stared receiving adulation from the public for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it was a very humbling experience.

"I need to appreciate that others appreciate what I'm doing," said Rondeau, "But I need to let that go and keep doing my job. I need to keep learning and working hard."

From 'hero to not being trusted'

Rondeau, who splits her time between road and air ambulances, describes the past year as a rollercoaster in the latest episode of the YXE Underground podcast.

Jen Rondeau shares her experiences helping those in need throughout the past year with YXE Underground podcast host Eric Anderson. (Molly Schikosky Photography)

Rondeau says it is hard to see some people question the science behind government restrictions.

"A really drastic low I felt was when I started to see the conspiracy theorists and the anti-mask protests, and then it really started to hit home when family members started to not believe even me. Then, in talking with co-workers and friends, many were going through the same experiences with families, friends and neighbours," she said.

"So you kind of went from that hero to not being trusted or believed by some people."

Rondeau tried to put herself in the shoes of people who had doubts about vaccines and masks. She also understood that it was a scary time for everyone, especially during the first few months of the pandemic.

"At some point, it's just really hard to accept when your own family doesn't believe what you're saying," said Rondeau.

"We can only say so much because of privacy reasons, but you try and tell them as much as you can and they don't believe you. It definitely was tough."

Purpose in her work

Rondeau continues to find meaning in her work, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

During an air ambulance shift last month, she was part of the care team that transported a man from the ICU in Saskatoon to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton. The transfer required precise care and ended up taking 14 hours, but Rondeau was proud of how the health-care system was able to make it happen.

"I talked to my partner about it and we both thought it was very rewarding to be that little part of this amazing team that made this happen and that he was safe. I don't know what his outcome will be, but we did the best we could to get him to Edmonton for them to care for him. It is incredibly rewarding."

Rondeau is excited to see more people receiving their vaccinations and is grateful for the public's kindness, but promises the praise won't go to her head.

"I think the biggest thing for me is not to let arrogance creep in, because if I allow that to be why I do this or get wrapped up in that life-saving mentality, I would worry about the job I'm doing. You have to keep some humility."

