Emergency responders from across the province will be gathering in Regina on Sunday to say farewell to Leigh Schroeder, a primary care paramedic who was killed while responding to a call on Oct. 25.

Schroeder was working with Meadow Lake EMS when he was killed after the ambulance he was in was involved in a collision with a truck at around 5 p.m. CST on Highway 155 south of Beauval.

Two children, one-year-old Kinzey Iron-Couillonneur and 12-year-old Jerome Coulineur were also killed in the crash.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) indicated in a press release that a memorial service for Schroeder is set to take place Sunday at Living Hope Alliance Church in Regina at 2 p.m.

An obituary for Schroeder included in the release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority indicated the 28-year-old was settling into the community of Meadow Lake and called it home.

"Leigh died doing what he loved to do — serving others," the obituary noted.

"A devoted son, brother, and friend, he enjoyed camping either with his friends and family or while serving at Katepwa Lake Camp, working at the Rosom family farm, driving and upgrading his Cummins Dodge, and gaming with his brothers and friends."

Kinzey Iron-Couillonneur, one, was killed in a crash on Highway 155 on Oct. 25, 2019. (Facebook/Alexa LaRiviere-Laliberte)

The SHA said all uniformed personnel are encouraged to attend the memorial with full-order dress and medals. The memorial will also be livestreamed as there's a possibility the church will not be able to accommodate all of those in attendance.

"The membership of The Association of Saskatchewan Paramedics offers our deepest sympathies and condolences to Gwendolyn and Rudy Schroeder, as well as Reid and Ryan; family, friends, and colleagues, for the loss of their son, brother, friend, and co-worker, paramedic Leigh Schroeder," the Association said in a Facebook post.

Jerome Coulineur, 12, was killed a crash on Highway 155 on Oct. 25, 2019. (Facebook)

It also offered its sympathies to the families of Kinzey Iron-Couillonneur and Jerome Coulineur saying the two "were taken from this world too soon."

"We grieve and mourn at your side as we all begin our journey of healing together," the association said in the Facebook post.

The association also changed its profile picture on Facebook to include Schroeder's paramedic registration number in a black band across the image as a tribute to "Leigh's sacrifice and to recognize the grief of those who know him."

The SHA said people are encouraged to follow the Regina Paramedics with Heart on Facebook or the Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan on Twitter for details about an alternate location in Regina where people are gathering to view the service.

In the release, the SHA noted its EMS is "appreciative of all the kind words and support during this very difficult time."

To help organizers, the SHA also asked those planning to attend from EMS, police and fire to RSVP to saskemsmemorial@gmail.com to indicate which service they will be at and the number of people attending.