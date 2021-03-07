The Saskatchewan Aurora Hunters Facebook page started out as a place where Colin Chatfield and his photographer friends could coordinate how best to capture one of the largest light shows on earth: the aurora borealis, or northern lights.

They'd discuss strategy, techniques, locations and the gear required to capture the stunning natural phenomenon that sparks brilliant greens, pinks and yellows across Saskatchewan's prairie sky. But over the years, the page has changed.

It's grown from a local gathering place for a group of friends to a community of more than 10,000 people eager to share their own images of the night sky — including newcomers ready to learn the basics of how to take the best shot of something so present, but evasive to an untrained lens.

Chatfield himself has been taking a break from social media since October, but he says the group's popularity has "really exploded.

"Stepping back into things now, and seeing that the group has almost doubled in size in the last year has been pretty crazy actually," he said in a recent interview.

The aurora borealis can be seen over downtown Saskatoon in this photo taken by Colin Chatfield. He says with the group's growth over the last year, he may be gauging member interest in putting together a photography book, but notes nothing has been formally planned. (Supplied by Colin Chatfield )

Chatfield says the pandemic has certainly played a role in the growth — the page now receives hundreds of requests to join every week — as people's lives have changed drastically since COVID-19 hit.

"People have had more time on their hands," he said, as people have their kids at home or are working different or more flexible hours. "If we weren't in the situation we are in right now I think it would not have been as explosive as it has been."

However, he noted there are numerous factors at play when it comes to why interest in the aurora borealis photography has been growing.

He says for some who moved to Canada from other parts of the world, the dancing night sky is something they've never experienced before — but this also holds true for those who have family living elsewhere in the country.

"We have a unique opportunity here to see this fairly often, and a lot of people don't have the means to do that where they live," he said. "That's probably part of the attraction as well."

'Mystery and beauty'

The photos being shared on the Facebook page are incredible to look at. Massive portions of sky are filled up with an assortment of colours hard to even imagine.

Chatfield notes while the name of the page is Saskatchewan Aurora Hunters, the group has members from across the country.

One of the new members among the 10,000 strong is Paula Lessmeister. A long-time photographer, she just shared her first image of the aurora on the page on Sunday, capturing a massive prairie sky filled with stars against the backdrop of the faint northern lights near her home in Spiritwood.

Looking at her social media feeds, she said it appeared there was ample aurora activity in the area, eventually finding the Saskatchewan Aurora Hunters Facebook page. She says while she had little experience with night photography, she knew it was something she wanted to try and capture, even if it meant heading out at 3 a.m.

"It's the mystery and the beauty," she said.

"Not everybody gets to see that and we're fortunate where we live that we have the chance to, so I thought I'd take a chance. It wasn't the greatest night for it, but you gotta get out there and try."

Paula Lessmeister is a new member of the Saskatchewan Aurora Hunters Facebook page, sharing one of the first images she captured of the natural phenomenon on the Facebook page this weekend. She says it's the freindly community and people's willingness to help that appealed to her, as while she's a long-time photographer, she's just learning to photograph the night sky. (Supplied by Paula Lessmeister)

She said it was the strong community of people involved in aurora photography that made her feel welcome and helped her get involved.

"People are so friendly and helpful," she said. "It's not like you're keeping a big secret. Everybody is willing to share tips and I see lots of helpful hints and stuff like that … so that's a large part of the appeal."

She noted the experience itself was a peaceful one, with no sound, a breeze and dark night, that allowed the stars to look as if they were "just exploding in the sky.

"It was awesome to be out there," she said.

That feeling is a familiar one to Tammy Vallee.

A night-sky photographer who has been a moderator of the group since 2018, she says it's been incredible to watch the page attract so many people interested in the art form, and to see so many people ready and willing to help.

"A lot of people, I think they join not really sure what to do, and I remember being one of those people," she said. "It's really great that there's a resource out there where people can help and mentor each other and guide them through what to do.

"The first time you start anything new, it's a lot to figure out if you're trying to do it by yourself."

Vallee says while she can't speak for all of the photographers in the group, she says her explanation as to why people are so willing to help is a simple one.

When you have that passion and that love for it, being able to work with other people and help other people get started and be able to feel the same way you do, is a really great thing to take on. -Tammy Vallee, Saskatchewan Aurora Hunters Facebook admin

"There's so much beauty out there," she said, noting it's not uncommon for those living in the city to forget, so people are ready to help others explore the phenomenon and capture it on film.

"Being able to photograph and capture such beautiful scenery in the middle of the night is something that is just amazing to get to do," she said. "And when you have that passion and that love for it, being able to work with other people and help other people get started and be able to feel the same way you do, is a really great thing to take on."

The future of the group has yet to be written, but Chatfield says he and the hard-working admins behind the group are ready to "explore different ideas."

He said while there's nothing planned right now, there's a possibility they could gauge interest in the group in something like a book of member photos, as there's no shortage of spectacular work to share.

"There's so many talented photographers in the group. It's mind-boggling," he said. "It'll be interesting to see what happens this year with the group ... the sky's the limit maybe, but maybe in this case, it's unlimited."

Amazing greens and yellows can be seen in this photo of the aurora borealis taken near 8th Street in Saskatoon by founder of the Saskatchewan Aurora Hunters Facebook page Colin Chatfield. He says it's been rewarding to know he created a place where so many people can connect over their passion of photography, as there are more than 10,000 members now involved with the group. (Supplied by Colin Chatfield.)

He's now just getting back into the swing of things, taking his camera out to explore the night sky, and there are times when he experiences what can only be described as sky envy where he longs for easier access to a night sky.

But in the end, the fact he's contributed to helping so many people take part, and become passionate, about aurora photography is something special.

"It's definitely rewarding seeing something that I was able to create have this impact on people."