Pair of Prince Albert projects show promise for city, but prices have risen

The amount the province expects to pay for a hospital expansion in Prince Albert, Sask. — one of two major ongoing projects in the city — seems to have almost tripled in just under four years.

When the Victoria Hospital expansion project was announced in March 2020, the province committed to provide "more than $300 million." On Feb. 1 of this year, the provincial government announced it has contracted PCL Construction Management Inc. to manage the expansion for $898 million.

The costs include design and construction of a new acute care tower with a heliport pad, an expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms, pediatrics, maternity, NICU and new medical imaging, and 69 more beds (up to 242 from 173), according to a government news release.

"It brings us a hospital that we don't have to go to Saskatoon, for the north. You know, [the] north now, they fly into Saskatoon," Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne told CBC.

It's the most government or private money put toward a project in the history of Prince Albert, according to SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave.

Sara Nichols — the assistant deputy minister for infrastructure, design and delivery at the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement — said it's typical for the cost of a project to change from its early stages and blamed rising construction costs for driving up the price.

She said hospital construction is the most complex type the ministry manages and that cost changes can be more pronounced on facilities with specialized equipment.

Nichols said non-residential construction in Saskatchewan has increased by more than 41 per cent since 2017, and concrete and steel have increased by 30 per cent and more than 80 per cent, respectively, since 2020.

"When we actually have bids coming in, the final price is really not final until we sign an agreement, and so the costs are monitored very closely and we work very closely with the design builder over time on their financial submission," she said in an interview with CBC.

"We've also just been in this time period where there have been significant cost escalations."

A rendering of the the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project, which includes a new tower, an expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms, pediatrics, maternity, NICU and new medical imaging, among other services, according to the Saskatchewan government. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Nichols pointed to projects in British Columbia with cost increases as examples: the Surrey Hospital and Cancer Centre priced at $1.66 billion in 2021 then $2.88 billion in 2023, and the Dawson Creek Hospital at $378 million in September 2020 then $590 million in June 2023.

Nichols said a more specific cost layout for the next several years will come out in the next budget.

Gage Haubrich, the prairie director at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said the government needs to be clear about how it is spending taxpayer dollars and explain why there was a jump in price.

"Inflation is obviously part of it, [but] we all know that inflation wasn't 300 per cent," he said.

He said that, from what he's seen, the costs of government projects balloon and estimates are consistently off.

The Prince Albert hospital project is expected to begin construction in the spring and be completed in 2028.

$18-million loan approved for aquatic, rink facility

In a divisive vote (6-3), Prince Albert city council approved an $18-million short-term loan for its Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre project southeast of the city.

When the project is finished, it is expected to have a pair of NHL-sized ice rinks and a 51,500 square foot aquatic facility with a nine-lane competitive swimming pool, wave pool, lazy river and waterslides.

During a council meeting on Monday one councillor called for a hold on the project, calling it financially irresponsible to go forward with another loan. Another shot back that it's financially irresponsible to halt the project in the year it's expected to open.

The project began before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a $60-million bill to be divided between the federal government ($24 million), the provincial government ($20 million) and the city ($16 million from a loan).

A June 2022 city council report shows that price changed, citing inflation. Administration was ordered to get another $30-million loan. Now, after the recent additional $18-million loan, the project is budgeted at $118 million and is nearly finished construction, according to the city.

"We were like everybody else. We got caught in the upswing in the market," Dionne said, referencing rising costs and inflation.

Planning for millions from donors

The $18-million loan is meant to fill a hole in the funding model that Dionne is confident donors will replenish. To do that, the city has hired a third-party company for $648,900, with the goal of raising $20 million.

He said failing to find donors earlier to raise the $18 million was an oversight.

"When you have a project this big, you [overlook] some things," he said.

He said bigger donors prefer making structured payments over a length of time, similar to the five years the city has to pay off the loan.

The Prince Albert Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre project under construction on the edge of the city. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Prince Albert Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head said he is concerned about those donations not coming in and how deep in debt the city will be afterwards.

The city recently extended its debt limit from $75 million to $120 million, and is nearing that ceiling again. Dionne said the city could vote to move that ceiling higher if needed.

"I didn't see anything in the report about the exact number or who's committed. I'm not comfortable making important decisions without having accurate information in front of me," Head said.

"My experience is whenever money is needed for this project, it gets approved no matter what. Our bus services for our seniors and disabled residents are struggling, we have no money for that. Our homeless population struggle, but there's no money for that."

The aquatic centre is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.