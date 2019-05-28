Pair plead guilty to manslaughter in death of Miguel Lane

Two people will be in a Regina courtroom on Thursday to be sentenced for killing Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane.

Kayle David George, 27, and Austin Thomas Yates, 22, pled guilty to manslaughter Wednesday after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

Austin Yates pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Miguel Lane. (Facebook)

On Oct. 23, 2018, Regina police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Ave., where they found Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. Lane was transported to hospital, where he died the next day.

Lane's death was the sixth homicide in Regina in 2018.

Yates was charged just days after the murder. George was arrested Jan. 21 of this year.

A third person, Desiree Morin-Jim, 18, is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with Lane's death.