Pair of Sask. paddlers brave fatigue, dehydration in 715 km Yukon River race

Ragnar Robinson and Scott Fraser completed a 715-kilometre river race last week, overcoming all the challenges that came with it: fatigue, hunger, dehydration and hallucinations.

Hallucinations during extreme quest a part of experience, say paddlers

Dayne Patterson · CBC News ·
A man sits at the front of a yellow canoe with a mountain range in the background
Scott Fraser at the head of the two-man canoe during the Yukon River quest, a 715-kilometre race from Whitehorse to Dawson City. (Ragnar Robinson)

The sights along the Yukon River are majestic, according to Scott Fraser, but he and his race partner Ragnar Robinson had little time to enjoy them between fatigued paddle strokes during a grueling 715-kilometre canoe race.

The longtime friends, both from Saskatchewan, take on one extreme challenge together each year. On Tuesday morning, they launched from Whitehorse alongside 132 other paddlers for the Yukon River Quest.

The pair is happy with their final results. They were the fourth boat out of 54 to make to Dawson City. Including the mandatory 10-hour rest, it took them 58 hours.

"At the moment, we would not do it again, but the memory of pain is very short and I'm sure at some point it will enter our mind again," Robinson said. 

two men stand beside each other on a beach. Both are wearing hats, sunglasses and sunscreen on their noses.
Ragnar Robinson, left, and Scott Fraser after completed the 715-kilometre race along the Yukon River in 58 hours and 15 minutes, including the required 10-hour rest. (Sid Robinson/Facebook)

Robinson said they were warned before the race that competitors often experience hallucinations. The two of them were no exception, but what they saw — a human on the river's edge that turned out to be a boulder — was relatively minor.

"We heard some stories after the race of other people having much crazier hallucinations where there was a pirate coming out of the water and grabbing their paddle," Robinson said.

Dozens of boats lined up along a shorline
The Yukon River Quest race had 54 boats leave from Whitehorse on July 4, with their ultimate destination along Dawson City. Fraser and Robinson placed fourth overall. (Sid Robinson/Facebook)

Robinson said he's not sure whether it's sleep deprivation, dehydration or general exhaustion that leads to the hallucinations.

Fraser said it was difficult to eat at some points, but they set a timer to eat a snack every 45 minutes.

Training for more than 2 days of continuous paddling

The two first grew up competing against each other in ski races, but now train together to complete challenging races.

They live in different towns — Robinson in La Ronge and Fraser in Regina — which meant they mostly had to train on their own, with a few weekends paddling together trying to simulate the gruelling race.

"Without ever experiencing sleep deprivation and that type of exhaustion, it's hard to truly prepare yourself for it," said Robinson.

Two men paddling in turbulent water
Robinson, left, and Fraser, right, in the middle of the Yukon Quest canoe race. (Submitted by Ragnar Robinson)

Fraser told Leisha Grebinski, host of CBC's Saskatoon Morning, that the race takes a lot of trust.

"We've just been doing canoe trips and different ultra events and things together for many years, so we sort of see what each other are like when the going gets tough," Robinson added.

With files from Saskatoon Morning

