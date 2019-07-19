P.A. police seize drugs and $44,000 following investigation

Four people are facing a number of drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service and the RCMP.

On Wednesday local police and RCMP, plus Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) officers carried out a number of search warrants in P.A.

Through the searches police found and seized over $44,000, a loaded hand gun, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, several cell phones and scales.

The four people charged, three men and one woman, all appeared in court on Thursday morning.