Prince Albert Police investigate 4th homicide of the year, and 2nd on same day

Prince Albert Police says its fourth homicide of the year, and the second in one day on Friday, claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman and injured another woman.

On Friday at 5:15 p.m., police went to a home in the 300 Block of 13th Street East after a weapons complaint, according to a Sunday news release. They found a woman, 27, with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, and later died from her injuries, police said.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was also injured in the incident, and was taken to hospital by an acquaintance where she is in stable condition.

Prince Albert Police Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Reduction Team and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this time.

Earlier on Friday, a man was charged with second-degree murder following Prince Albert's third homicide of the year.

Police said it confirms this is a separate investigation from the 100 Block of 11th street West reported earlier Friday.

The police have asked for the public's assistance. Anyone with information about the incident, or who heard or observed anything suspicious in the 300 Block in the alley between 13th Street and 12th Street East, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, should contact the police.

The Prince Albert Police Service can be reached at 306-953-4222. Information can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.