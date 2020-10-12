Mother calling for people to come forward after attempt on son's life

A Saskatoon mother is asking for people to come forward with information about an attack in Prince Albert that has left her son clinging to life in hospital.

Nineteen-year-old Ryley Ahenakew was found inside a Prince Albert home in the 400 block of 12th Street E on Sept. 24 suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Prince Albert Police said in a news release that Ahenakew's injuries were considered serious and life-threatening. He remains in hospital in Saskatoon and his mother, Lindsay Okemow, has been by his side throughout the ordeal, taking shifts alongside other family members to ensure he's not alone.

Police are now asking for anyone with information or video from the area to come forward and it's a call that's being echoed by Ahenakew's family in Saskatoon as the shooting has sent a shock wave through her family.

"It's hard," said Okemow on Monday. "We have to watch him go through all that pain. I just wish I could take it from him, but I can't. It's my baby. My boy."

Okemow wants to see the individual, or individuals, responsible for shooting Ahenakew brought to justice and worries what will happen if they are not apprehended soon.

"They might do it again," she said. "And again and again."

Okemow says she doesn't know why someone would target her son in such a violent fashion, but Ahenakew's shooting is part of a larger rash of violent crime that's affecting Prince Albert.

Increase in calls

The Prince Albert police indicated in a news release that up until Sept. 30, the service has logged a roughly 7 per cent increase in the number of calls it's receiving, jumping to 31,000 calls this year compared to just over 29,000 in 2019.

That includes 56 robberies and 56 files where a firearm was produced or used in an offence. To date, police have also seized more than 100 guns from the streets of Prince Albert.

Lindsay Okemow is calling for people to come forward about a shooting that sent her son to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on Sept. 24. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC )

In a news release, Prince Albert Police said it has chosen members for a new enforcement team that will focus on "crime suppression and proactive enforcement" in addition to measures already in place, which include high-visibility neighborhood patrols and community partnerships.

"The death or injury of a family member or friend is each their own tragedy, and I would like to offer condolences on behalf of the police service to all those involved," said Police Chief Jonathan Bergen in the release.



"Of course, any level of violence in our community is concerning and I want to tell the public that as a police service, we are working hard to identify and arrest those responsible."

In the past seven days alone, the Prince Albert Police Service has charged an 18-year-old woman in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, charged an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man with attempted murder following the shooting of a 31-year-old man and are currently investigating a stabbing.

CBC Saskatoon reached out to the Prince Albert Police Service with questions about the shooting that sent Ahenakew to hospital, but in a statement they said they could not comment further as the matter was still under investigation.

Police are currently asking the public to review any security footage from Sept. 24 that covers the 300 to 500 blocks of 11th, 12th and 13th Street E between the time of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. CST.

For Okemow, the situation around her son's shooting has been tough for her and Ahenakew's siblings. She says the last few weeks have been filled with sleepless nights and worry.

"It's just hard to watch him go through that," she said. "He's never been through something like that."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.