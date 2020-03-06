2 organizations in Saskatoon targeted by 'hateful' posters

Two organizations in Saskatoon have been targeted by a postering campaign that one of the groups says is promoting hateful messages.

On Thursday, OUTSaskatoon — an LGBTQ advocacy group in Saskatoon — posted images on its Instagram page of at least six posters that were glued to its office's front window. The posters made reference to " the great replacement of European Canadians."

The posters were applied ahead of an event aimed at supporting members of the LGBTQ community who are newcomers to Canada set for March 10.

In the Instagram post, OUTSaskatoon affirmed the message of "you are welcome here" to its clients. The group says the posters represent an act of white supremacy.

Several posters can be seen on the front window of OUTSaskatoon on Thursday. (OUTSaskatoon/Instagram)

"Unfortunately, this morning our building was covered in hateful posters. The posters have since been removed and reported to law enforcement," the organization said in the post.

OUTSaskatoon wasn't the only organization hit by the posters. The Saskatoon Open Door Society, which helps to welcome newcomers to Canada, was also targeted.

The organization is currently working to determine next steps and notes the Saskatoon police have been notified.

CBC News contacted the Saskatoon Police Service on Friday to determine if police are investigating, but a response was not immediately received.