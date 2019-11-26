Much-loved Sask. recycling business closes after town of Outlook signs contract with Loraas

Changes to recycling pickup in Outlook, Sask., are expected to cut costs and increase efficiency.

For Taylor Layton, they mean she's out of business.

Layton, who is 26 and has Down Syndrome, started a small business seven year ago. She picks up and sorts neighbourhood recycling.

On October 15, Outlook's town council voted to close the local recycling depot and contract curbside pickup to Loraas, whose sorting facility is based in Saskatoon.

Taylor's Recycling Inc. started out as a job-creation project for the Laytons, since no one in town would hire Taylor.

The business had 100 customers and two part-time employees when Layton and her mother, Eloise, made their final round of pickups Nov. 25th.

Loraas has confirmed the company was hired to collect curbside recyclables in Outlook and that they will be processed at its facility in Saskatoon.

The town declined to provide any comment.

A done deal

Taylor Layton started her business seven years ago and eventually hired two part-time employees. (Submitted/ Facebook)

Taylor's Recycling Inc. started small. Taylor picked up her neighbours' recycling from the curb and sorted it from her house.

Soon she had regular customers who depended on her every day to collect their recycling curbside. She also got a trailer to haul everything. Her mother Eloise helped by driving Taylor door-to-door when the weather was bad.

As the business grew Taylor continued to focus on her customers. People made a special effort to bag their recyclables correctly. Taylor and Eloise helped update customers and give them recycling tips through their Facebook page.

Taylor Layton runs Taylor's Recycling Inc. in Outlook. She has been picking up and sorting recycling for up to 100 customers every week. In November the town announced Loraas was taking over the depot contract, so Layton is closing her business. (Submitted/Facebook)

Eloise and Taylor received a call from the town in early October.

"We were out collecting actually and we were asked to come in," she said

"They said they that they had decided to close the depot because it was it wasn't fiscally viable anymore."

'They're part of my family'

There were lots of tears and lots of hugs on Monday as Taylor and Eloise drove around for their last day of collection.

"I love them so much," said Taylor of her customers. "They're part of my family."

Eloise said it's hard to see her daughter so upset, but that Taylor will be ok. They will find something else to do. They just don't know what yet.

Customers have approached the Laytons about helping to keep the business going, but at this point, it's just too late, according to Taylor.

"I just want to say I really am sad. I'm going to miss everyone," she said.