Sask. outfitters say business evaporating in face of province's northern highway restrictions

Dan Mailand says the cancellation calls started coming fast and furious Friday afternoon.

That's then the province announced sweeping highway travel restrictions north of Prince Albert because of COVID-19.

Mailand runs a fishing resort near Beauval.

"That pretty much set a frenzy, the phone starts ringing here and now everyone's cancelling," he said Monday.

"I went from a 15 per cent cancellation rate to 70 per cent. Everybody's scared, they don't want to come to the north, they don't want to make a booking."

Mailand's situation is not unique. The travel restrictions sent a shiver through outfitters in La Ronge and Jan Lake.

Saskatchewan implemented a public health order restricting travel in and out of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration Division, which essentially stretches from the shores of Tobin Lake to the Northwest Territories.

Outfitters say they had no inkling it was coming.

"It's not going to be a good year," said Reiann Decae from Jan Lake Lodge, in the province's northeast.

"We make probably half of our income for our season in June. So if we can't open in June, that's going to hurt a lot."

Morton Harbicht, who runs an outfitting business in La Ronge, said he can't understand why the government is blocking off the entire north when the COVID hot spots are specific communities. La Loche, English River and Clear Water are all reporting cases.

"We were aware of the outbreak in the northwest," he said.

"But to block off the whole north came as quite a surprise."

Mailand said the decision isn't fair to those communities that self-isolated and practised distancing. It's also frustrating because it came immediately following the release of the general plan to reopen the province, he said.

"The rest of this province right now is ready to open their economy slowly, and what do they do here? They shut down the north completely, shut our economy down completely now," Mailand said.

Decae said she hopes the government will scale back the plan in the coming days.

"We're hoping that maybe they will tweak the ban for different areas and not just cover the whole north with it," she said.