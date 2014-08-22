Reopening date for outdoor pools, sports in Sask. met with relief and anxiety

Sports organizations in Saskatchewan are welcoming a date for the return of outdoor sports, but there is some apprehension.

The provincial government announced Tuesday that outdoor pools and sports will be allowed to reopen this coming Monday, June 22, as part of Phase 4.1 of its reopening plan.

Shelby Rushton, the CEO of the Saskatchewan branch of the Lifesaving Society, said while she is very happy pools will open this summer, she was hoping for three weeks notice.

"I am a little bit shocked and probably, I'd have to admit, a little bit stressed that we have six days notice," she said.

"My email since that was announced has blown up from recreation directors going, "Oh my goodness. That's not a lot of time.'"

Some of the preparations outdoor pools need to make include filling their pools, getting chemicals balanced in the water, hiring and training lifeguards and deciding how to run lessons, she said.

There is also the need for additional training on the use of extra personal protective equipment, changes to rescue procedures to minimize virus transmission, and setting up physical distancing procedures, said Rushton.

"Pools have been preparing a little bit for the last 10 weeks.… But you don't want to put all your money into a facility that you don't know is going to open for sure."

The province said some municipalities have indicated their outdoor facilities may remain closed, and encourages groups to check in advance.

Based on the response she received to Tuesday's news, Rushton said she believes the majority of operators within the province will open their outdoor facilities.

As of Monday, outdoor sports will be able to begin a partial restart. They'll be limited to training activities and scrimmages within teams, with a minimum of two metres of physical distancing between individuals. Handshakes and high-fives are prohibited, and cheering and whistling are discouraged to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

🚨⚾️ Return to Train - Open June 22 ⚾️🚨<br><br>We are very happy to announce that the Government of Saskatchewan has now officially stated that Phase 4.1 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan will open up on Monday, June 22, 2020<br><br>All details in link ⬇️:<br><br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/0kiNC9Udc2">https://t.co/0kiNC9Udc2</a> <a href="https://t.co/yMYXSwf28e">pic.twitter.com/yMYXSwf28e</a> —@BaseballSask

Dragan Ivkovic, the technical director of the Prince Albert Youth Soccer Association, said his organization can set up basic skills training for players.

But he would prefer to wait until soccer can restart "how it's supposed to be, and not improvise anything."

"Changing it so much, it's not soccer anymore," he said. "How can you have a soccer game without contact or staying two metres apart? Come on. It doesn't work."

He said people are "scared and careful these days" and he's not sure how many parents will take the risk of registering their children.

"And if you don't have good numbers, what's the point of doing that? I'd rather do things right than do it just for doing it," he said.

But he said he would accommodate families who are interested in seeing kids return in a modified format, even if it's only training.

The associations governing baseball and soccer in Saskatchewan are among the sports groups that have already publicly released return-to-play plans.

The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association indicated it will release its plan before the end of the week.