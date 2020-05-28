4 COVID-19 cases now linked to Saskatoon outbreak

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there are now four cases of COVID-19 linked to an outbreak in Saskatoon. Meanwhile, there are calls for the province to take another look at its reopening plan as the outbreak is investigated.

The outbreak, which has resulted in a contact-tracing investigation involving at least 60 people, was announced on Wednesday afternoon, 11 days before Saskatchewan is set to start Phase 3 of its reopening plan on June 8.

Phase 3 will see gyms reopen with limitations, restaurants open at 50 per cent capacity and the number of people who can gather increase to 15 for indoor events and 30 for outdoor events.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the outbreak, which is considered contained, was linked to two family gatherings in Saskatoon where people gathered outside for what's believed to have been a barbecue. Shahab said preliminary information indicates the events exceeded the provincial limits on gatherings.

On Thursday, he said the number of cases linked to the outbreak has climbed to four from the two announced the day before. He said it's an important reminder for everyone in the province.

"We need to be careful when we have gatherings — of any size," Shahab said.

The province would not say where in the city the gatherings took place.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, speaks at a COVID-19 news update. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Dr. Craig Janes, director of the University of Waterloo's school of public health and health systems, said it "would seem wise" for the province to take a second look at its target date for Phase 3 as it deals with the outbreak.

"Even though provinces are beginning to open up ... and put in place these phased plans, that doesn't mean that the virus has gone away, it basically means there's room in the hospital," Janes said.

He said that as Saskatchewan opens up, there will be periodic outbreaks linked to gatherings, and it will be important for provincial health authorities to investigate these outbreaks to determine how they occurred, what the risks were and whether or not there's a pattern.

"If it looks like we're seeing outbreaks in big gatherings in parks and that sort of thing," said Janes. "It would certainly be appropriate for the province and public health people to say, 'Look, maybe we need to think twice about what we're allowing or what we're signalling to people that they ought to be doing.'"

Dr. Craig Janes, director of the University of Waterloo’s School of Public Health and Health Systems, says the province may be wise to take a second look at its plan for Phase 3 after it has thoroughly investigated an outbreak of COVID-19 that's taking place in Saskatoon. (Screenshot/CBC)

Janes said investigation of the outbreak should inform plans around Phase 3.

"We want to keep the messaging clear. We want to keep it consistent. We want to make sure that people understand the virus hasn't gone away."

On Thursday afternoon, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the June 8 date for Phase 3 is "alive and well" despite the new outbreak.

"We are very confident that we have the testing and contact-tracing capacity to ensure that we can keep those outbreaks at a very small level, if you will, to a portion of a community, a facility, or at least a community and not have them extend across the province."

Scott Moe, premier of Saskatchewan, said Thursday that the plan to move ahead with Phase 3 is "alive and well." (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Moe said he's confident the province will see continue to limit the spread of the virus. New cases have dropped off over the month of May, from 142 new cases in the first week down to 17 new cases in the last week.

Shahab echoed Moe's remarks, saying things "look quite positive" for June 8. He said the province will release more information about the Saskatoon outbreak as needed.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili says messaging around what people can and cannot do during Saskatchewan's reopening plan has been confusing. (Alexis Lalement/Radio-Canada)

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili said the government should be reassessing its reopening plan "every day" and that the plans need to be driven by data as opposed to pre-planned dates.

"We need to make sure our government and the public health officials are doing this based on the best evidence, and not on what feels good or looks good to Scott Moe politically," he said.

The NDP had previously raised concerns about the reopening plan, saying it lacks consistency and has been confusing.

"The opportunity to reopen segments of the economy and have more contact with people is positive and is something we're pleased to see, but it has to be handled well," he said. "The initial language was very much we've flattened the curve, we've done it, as though this was done, and that can really lead people to have a false sense of security."

Janes said people in Saskatchewan need to be diligent.

"There is no safe number to gather with really, you're always at risk if you gather with other people," he said. "But there are ways to reduce that risk."

Shahab said it's unlikely charges will be laid as a result of the Saskatoon outbreak, as the province has been more interested in education than enforcement.

"Having said that, if there are events where there seems to be a disregard of public health guidelines, even when guidance was given, the potential to issue a fine or ticket is always there," he said.

Premier Moe said the "vast majority" of people in the province are adhering to guidelines.

As of Thursday afternoon, the province has recorded a total of 639 cases, of which 61 are considered active and 568 are listed as recovered.