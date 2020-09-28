Lack of staff, resources among factors in inmate's death at Saskatoon psychiatric centre, inquest hears

Chad Hedin says it was a very bad night.

Hedin was one of three registered nurses responsible for the health of 190 inmates at Saskatoon's Regional Psychiatric Centre (RPC) on the night of Oct. 24, 2017.

He testified Wednesday at the inquest into the death of 46-year-old Otto Hansen, who overdosed that night on hydromorphone in his cell.

Hedin was the nurse on Hansen's unit, but he said that he kept getting called to other emergencies in other parts of the centre.

"I had a gentleman self-harming three times, the same man," he said.

"That night, there were not enough [nursing staff]. Even one more would have made a difference."

Coroner's counsel Robin Ritter called the last of 14 witnesses on Wednesday. Over three days, jurors heard from nurses, guards, police, medical specialists and managers at the psychiatric centre.

They all described, with varying degrees of bluntness and detail, how things broke down at the time of Hansen's death.

The RPC is unique among federal facilities in that it's both a prison and an accredited hospital. It has inmates with significant drug abuse problems, and also prescribes powerful medication daily to patients.

"Does the Regional Psychiatric Centre have a drug problem?" Ritter asked deputy warden Lesia Sorokan.

"As in most institutions, yes," she said.

Jurors heard from witnesses that drugs are either smuggled into the centre, or inmates sell their own medication. The facility has an ion scanner, which is used to detect drug residue on people and objects, but that it didn't work properly.

"I would love a consistent ion scanner," said Sorokan.

There is no airport-style body scanner, so guards have no way of knowing whether an inmate or visitor has swallowed drugs or hidden them in a body cavity.

The psychiatric centre follows a national policy of monthly cell searches for drugs, but Sorokan said that Hansen's had not been checked in the two months before he died.

"I do not know why," she said.

Hansen's family quizzed Sorokan about why guards are not allowed to carry Narcan, a brand name for naloxone — a drug used to counteract opioid overdoses. The reason, she said, is because there is nursing staff on site around the clock and they are the only ones authorized to use it.

It was never clearly established how Hansen, a known drug abuser, came to get the lethal dose of hydromorphone. He was not prescribed the drug, nor was anyone else there at that time.

"So, it probably came from outside the institution," she said.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will give his instructions to the inquest jury Thursday.

Coroner's inquests are not criminal trials, but rather fact-finding missions. The purpose is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death.

The coroner's jury can, however, make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.